Minchau Elementary School reopens after winter break flooding

More than two months after sustaining extensive flood damage, Minchau Elementary School in southeast Edmonton is open to students again.

The school reopened on Tuesday morning. It comes after the school flooded over the winter break.

The flooding was discovered on Jan. 1. The elementary school was one of 11 Edmonton public schools that experienced flooding after pipes burst during wild temperature swings.

Nearly the entire school, with the exception of the gym and portable classroom, was under about two inches of water. Carpet, flooring and other fixtures had to be removed and replaced.

The damage forced all 300 students to attend class at Jan Reimer School in the Orchards while the repair work was underway.

The school board anticipated the work would take 10 to 12 weeks. At the time the damage was reported, the cost of the repair work was estimated to be in excess of $500,000.

