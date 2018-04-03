Salt N Pepa, Vanilla Ice to headline concert at Burl’s Creek in Oro-Medonte

While the WayHome music fest is on hiatus this year, the ’90s are staging a comeback at the festival grounds.

A slate of some of the decade’s top rap and R&B stars are set to perform at Burl’s Creek in Oro-Medonte on Aug. 18 as part of the I Love the 90s Tour.

Vanilla Ice, Salt N Pepa, All 4 One, Montell Jordan, Rob Base, Young MC, and Black Sheep are on the line-up.

Republic Live, the company that operates Burl’s Creek Event Grounds and WayHome Music and Arts, made the announcement on Tuesday.

The concert is the first Canadian stop named on the international tour, which is entering its third year. Tickets go on sale Friday.

In September, Republic Live said WayHome is on “pause” for 2018, but the festival could return in the future. The company’s other major event, Boots & Hearts, is going ahead for Aug. 9-12.

Oro-Medonte is located northeast of Barrie, Ont., on Lake Simcoe.