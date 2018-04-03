Kawartha Wildlife Centre moves into temporary new Ennismore home

Kawartha Wildlife Centre is aiming to fill a gap in Peterborough and the Kawarthas by providing a centre that cares for all species of Ontario wildlife.

So far, it’s seeing some success.

The once not-for-profit organization has recently become a registered charity.

This week, KWC will move into a temporary space at a vacant veterinary hospital in Ennismore.

The centre will care for sick, injured or orphaned native Ontario species, and, once healed, will return them to their natural habitats.

The centre is currently using a piece of property in Omemee to store outdoor cages.

The owner of the property has offered the land where KWC can build a permanent hospital. Yet centre founder and director Olivia Vandersanden says KWC can’t afford to build a new building at this time.

Vandersanden says KWC will be leasing the building in Ennismore for at least a year.

The Omemee property will be where many of the wild animals will be housed in outdoor cages.

In the meantime, the centre is looking for volunteers to help revamp the building.

The centre is seeking donations of paint, paint supplies, and old counters and cupboards. Those who want to donate time to get the hospital up and running can stop by the new location on April 7 to help out.

At this time, Vandersanden is asking people not to drop off vulnerable wildlife at the new location, as KWC doesn’t yet have either regular hours or all the equipment needed.

If you see an animal who looks to be injured, sick, or orphaned, you can still call KWC at 705-868-4340. Vandersanden says she will still make sure the animal gets the help it needs.