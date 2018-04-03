Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson opens up about battle with depression: ‘I was crying constantly’

Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson says “depression never discriminates.”

In an interview with The Express, the former WWE superstar talks about his struggles with depression.

He reveals he went through his own dark period when injuries ended his dream of becoming a professional football player.

“Struggle and pain is real,” the Rampage actor said. “I was devastated and depressed. I reached a point where I didn’t want to do a thing or go anywhere. I was crying constantly.”

After being let go from the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) Calgary Stampeders two months into the 1995 season, Johnson turned to the wrestling ring and began acting in 2000.

Johnson also opened up about his mother’s suicide attempt after they had been evicted from their home when he was 15.

The 45-year-old actor says his mother got out of her car on Interstate 65 in Nashville and walked toward oncoming traffic. He says he grabbed her and pulled her to the shoulder.

The Fast and the Furious actor says he and his mother have healed, “but we’ve always got to do our best to pay attention when other people are in pain.”

In February, he posted a picture on Instagram of him standing in front of a tombstone on the set of his HBO show, Ballers.

In the caption, Johnson wrote that the scene was about his character’s brother committing suicide. “We’ve all been there on some level or another,” he said.

The caption also explained his mother’s attempted suicide. “Big rigs and cars swerving outta the way not to hit her. I grabbed her and pulled her back on the gravel shoulder of the road. What’s crazy about that suicide attempt is that to this day, she has no recollection of it whatsoever,” he wrote. “Probably best she doesn’t.”

Johnson reminded his followers to voice their struggles and help others through theirs.

The actor took to Twitter after seeing the support he has received from talking about his depression battle. He tweeted, “Got tons of responses to this. Thank you. We all go thru[sic] the sludge/sh*t and depression never discriminates. Took me a long time to realize it but the key is to not be afraid to open up. Especially us dudes have a tendency to keep it in. You’re not alone.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

—With files from the Associated Press