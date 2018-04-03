Revelstoke Grizzlies defeat Kimberley Dynamiters 4-1

The final series of the KIJHL Hockey League playoffs continues with play between the Revelstoke Grizzlies and Kimberley Dynamiters.

The Revelstoke Grizzlies were down 2-0 in the best-of-seven series before winning game three 4-1 Monday night on home ice.

Goals for the win came from Joel Scrimbit, Jordan Rea, Clark Nelson and Tommy Bodtker.

The Dynamiters single point was make early in the second by Mason Palaga.

Kimberley outshot the Grizzlies 41-34, with Revelstoke netminder Gio Sambrielaz stopping 40 shots made on the Grizzlies goal.

Game four goes Tuesday in Revelstoke with games five scheduled for Kimberley.