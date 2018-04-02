Canada
April 2, 2018 1:05 pm

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh returns to Halifax with Dalhousie visit

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks during the Federal NDP Convention in Ottawa, Feb. 17, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Jagmeet Singh is coming back to Halifax.

The federal NDP Leader is set to host a “Jagmeet-and-greet” at Dalhousie University’s Student Union Building on Thursday.

It’ll be the second time Singh, 39, has visited Nova Scotia’s capital city. He hosted a meet-and-greet event at an Agricola Street Bar in November 2017, shortly after he became the party’s leader.

Singh has made a habit of swinging through Atlantic Canada and this time will be no different.

He’ll be heading to New Brunswick on Friday and then to Prince Edward Island on Saturday to attend the provincial NDP’s annual general meeting in Charlottetown.

Singh will deliver a speech at the convention, where the party will also name its new provincial leader.

The meet and greet in Halifax is set to be held between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

With files from The Canadian Press

