N.B. professor publishes open letter asking Justin Trudeau if he has abandoned Atlantic Canada

A university professor in New Brunswick has written an open letter asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau if he’s abandoned the Atlantic region.

Donald Savoie of the school of public studies at the University of Moncton takes the federal Liberals to task on many issues in the open letter published today in the Globe and Mail — including what he says is their lukewarm support for the Energy East pipeline project.

Savoie also notes that even though the Liberals won all 32 ridings in the region in the last election, the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency is headed by a minister from another region for the first time since it was created in 1987.

He says Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains — who is from Ontario — has shown only a fleeting interest in the Atlantic Growth Strategy, possibly because of his numerous other responsibilities.