Trudeau to meet with Gallant, attend roundtable as part of New Brunswick visit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to visit New Brunswick today.

Trudeau will conduct some early morning press interviews before stopping in Sussex where he is to meet with Premier Brian Gallant.

.@JustinTrudeau and @BrianGallantNB take a moment to discuss NB’s economy. Watch here. @Global_NB @globalhalifax meeting is taking place at the Amsterdam Inn and Suites in Sussex. pic.twitter.com/6K8uvaTQAe — Morganne Campbell (@Morganne_C) March 22, 2018

The prime minister is then scheduled to take part in a roundtable discussion on rural economic growth.

Trudeau will then move on to Sussex Regional High School where he will visit the Work Room Career Resource Centre.