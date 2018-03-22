Canada
March 22, 2018 9:45 am

Trudeau to meet with Gallant, attend roundtable as part of New Brunswick visit

By Staff The Canadian Press

New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discuss strengthening New Brunswick's economy in Sussex, N.B.

Morganne Campbell/Global News
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to visit New Brunswick today.

Trudeau will conduct some early morning press interviews before stopping in Sussex where he is to meet with Premier Brian Gallant.

The prime minister is then scheduled to take part in a roundtable discussion on rural economic growth.

Trudeau will then move on to Sussex Regional High School where he will visit the Work Room Career Resource Centre.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

