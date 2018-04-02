Donald Trump continues attack on Amazon
U.S. President Donald Trump renewed his attack against online retail giant Amazon over the company’s use of the U.S. postal system to deliver its products.
On Monday, the president said the U.S. Postal Service is losing money with its deal to deliver Amazon shipments.
“Only fools, or worse, are saying that our money losing Post Office makes money with Amazon. THEY LOSE A FORTUNE, and this will be changed. Also, our fully tax paying retailers are closing stores all over the country … not a level playing field!” Trump tweeted.
On Saturday, Trump called the retail giant’s deal with the post office a “scam.”
“The U.S. Post Office will lose $1.50 on average for each package it delivers for Amazon. That amounts to Billions of Dollars,” Trump said in a series of tweets.
Amazon sends packages via the post office, FedEx, UPS and other services.
But while the Postal Service has lost money for 11 years, package delivery is not the reason. Most of its losses are due to pension and health costs, as well as declines in first-class letters.
Trump on Thursday accused Amazon of not paying enough tax, making the postal system lose money and putting small retailers out of business.
But he offered no evidence to back up his criticisms and did not suggest any actions he would take.
–with a file from the Associated Press
