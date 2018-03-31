Money
March 31, 2018 11:13 am

Donald Trump continues to target Amazon on Twitter

By Hope Yen The Associated Press

WATCH ABOVE: As seen on TV! Trump casts his inner circle of advisers

A A

President Donald Trump is again attacking online retailer Amazon.com, calling its deal with the U.S. Postal Service to deliver packages a money-losing agreement that hurts U.S. taxpayers.

In tweets Saturday, Trump calls the Amazon deal a post office “scam.”

READ MORE: Donald Trump attacks Amazon again, retailer’s stock falls nearly 5%

He writes that “the U.S. Post Office will lose $1.50 on average for each package it delivers for Amazon. That amounts to Billions of Dollars.”

 

Amazon lives and dies by shipping, and an increase in the rates it pays could certainly do some damage. Amazon sends packages via the post office, FedEx, UPS and other services.

READ MORE: Toronto start-ups fearful of potential Amazon HQ2

But while the Postal Service has lost money for 11 years, package delivery is not the reason. Most of its losses are due to pension and health costs, as well as declines in first-class letters.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Amazon
amazon headquarters
Amazon HQ2
Amazon stock
Donald Trump
Donald Trump Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News