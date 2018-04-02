Overturned propane tanker diverting traffic on N.S. Highway 103

An overturned propane tanker truck is diverting traffic on Nova Scotia’s Highway 103 in Shelburne County.

RCMP say they received a call at around 8 a.m. on Monday about the accident in Granite Village. The truck had a full load, but there didn’t appear to be a leak.

The highway was initially closed in both directions and motorists were advised to drive to either Liverpool or Shelburne to access Highway 101.

However, a controlled lane was open within a few hours. RCMP say drivers should still expect delays and are asked to avoid the area.

The police investigation into the crash is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Shelburne RCMP at 902-875-2490 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.