Canada
April 2, 2018 7:27 pm

Overturned propane tanker diverting traffic on N.S. Highway 103

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

Nova Scotia RCMP are on the scene of an overturned propane tanker truck on Highway 103.

Global News/File
A A

An overturned propane tanker truck is diverting traffic on Nova Scotia’s Highway 103 in Shelburne County.

RCMP say they received a call at around 8 a.m. on Monday about the accident in Granite Village. The truck had a full load, but there didn’t appear to be a leak.

READ: Semi carrying load of crushed cars overturns on N.S. highway

The highway was initially closed in both directions and motorists were advised to drive to either Liverpool or Shelburne to access Highway 101.

However, a controlled lane was open within a few hours. RCMP say drivers should still expect delays and are asked to avoid the area.

The police investigation into the crash is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Shelburne RCMP at 902-875-2490 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
accident
Highway 103
MVA
NS RCMP
overturned truck
propane tanker
RCMP
shelburne
Shelburne NS
Traffic

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News