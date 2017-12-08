Semi carrying load of crushed cars overturns on N.S. highway

RCMP and the Nova Scotia Department of Transportation are on the scene of an overturned semi in Lower Sackville, N.S.

The accident happened at around 11 a.m. on Friday on Highway 101 near Exit 2.

Transport truck accident on hwy 101 traffic is being diverted @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/owMqmJvw89 — Reynold Gregor (@reynoldgregor) December 8, 2017

The semi was carrying a load of crushed cars.

RCMP say the inbound lane will be closed for most of the day and detours are in place.

Transport truck moving crushed cars overturned on hwy 101. Driver is ok. @globalnewshalifax pic.twitter.com/8BHleIV7oP — Reynold Gregor (@reynoldgregor) December 8, 2017

Officials are attempting to remove the load and it’s expected to take some time.

Follow @RebeccaLau