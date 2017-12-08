Canada
Semi carrying load of crushed cars overturns on N.S. highway

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

A semi carrying a load of crushed cars overturned in Lower Sackville on Friday.

Reynold Gregor/ Global News
RCMP and the Nova Scotia Department of Transportation are on the scene of an overturned semi in Lower Sackville, N.S.

The accident happened at around 11 a.m. on Friday on Highway 101 near Exit 2.

The semi was carrying a load of crushed cars.

RCMP say the inbound lane will be closed for most of the day and detours are in place.

Officials are attempting to remove the load and it’s expected to take some time.

Global News