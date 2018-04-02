Lane closures on McPhillips Street begin Monday

Part of a major Winnipeg street will be reduced to one lane beginning Monday.

McPhillips Street between Logan Avenue and Jarvis Avenue will be down to one lane in each direction beginning Monday at noon for sewer rehabilitation work.

The closure will continue until the project is finished, which is expected to be in late April.

But expect even more closures once that is complete. Street reconstruction will begin in May and continue into the fall, which will result in intermittent closures of lanes in both directions.

Motorists can use Keewatin Street, Arlington Street or the Slaw Rebchuk Bridge as alternate routes.