April 2, 2018 5:56 am

Power outage forces class cancellations at University of Manitoba

Some University of Manitoba classes have been cancelled Monday due to a power outage.

Some University of Manitoba students will have themselves an extra long weekend.

A power outage has forced the cancellation of classes Monday in seven buildings at the Fort Garry campus.

The buildings closed include:

  • Helen Glass Building
  • Biological Sciences Building
  • Fitzgerald Building
  • Wallace Building
  • Education Building
  • St. John’s College and Residence
  • St. Paul’s College

The university says power should be restored later Monday and classes are expected to resume Tuesday.

 
