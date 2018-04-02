Power outage forces class cancellations at University of Manitoba
A A
Some University of Manitoba students will have themselves an extra long weekend.
A power outage has forced the cancellation of classes Monday in seven buildings at the Fort Garry campus.
The buildings closed include:
- Helen Glass Building
- Biological Sciences Building
- Fitzgerald Building
- Wallace Building
- Education Building
- St. John’s College and Residence
- St. Paul’s College
The university says power should be restored later Monday and classes are expected to resume Tuesday.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.