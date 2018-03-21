Maniotba Hydro
March 21, 2018 7:35 am
Updated: March 21, 2018 8:34 am

Thousands of Manitoba Hydro customers without power

By Writer / Producer  Global News

Manitoba Hydro / File
As of Wednesday morning, 19,332 Manitoba Hydro customers in the Transcona/St.Boniface areas are without power.

Crews continue to investigate the cause of the outage.

Manitoba Hydro has received reports of a pole fire on Dugald Road.

Crews says that some of the outages in the East Kildonan area have been restored, but they do not know when all power will be back.

 

