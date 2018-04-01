Garage fire near Fort Saskatchewan sends man to hospital

A man was airlifted to hospital following a garage fire in a small community northeast of Edmonton.

The fire happened Sunday afternoon in the hamlet of Lamoureux, which is just across the North Saskatchewan River from Fort Saskatchewan.

STAR-3 (Edmonton) has been dispatched for a scene emergency in the Fort Saskatchewan, AB area — STARS Ambulance (@STARSambulance) April 1, 2018

STARS air ambulance responded to the scene at 55104 Lamoureux Drive, where a man was taken to University of Alberta Hospital with burns to his head. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

RCMP said the blaze was not considered suspicious at this point, but the Gibbons Fire Department was investigating.

The building burnt to the ground, and hours later whisps of smoke could be seen rising off the charred remains of the garage.

Fort Saskatchewan is about 15 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

