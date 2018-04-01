Canada
April 1, 2018 6:25 pm
Updated: April 1, 2018 7:22 pm

Garage fire near Fort Saskatchewan sends man to hospital

By Online Journalist  Global News

A man was taken to hospital after being burnt in a fire at 55104 Lamoureux Drive near Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. on Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Eric Beck, Global News
A A

A man was airlifted to hospital following a garage fire in a small community northeast of Edmonton.

The fire happened Sunday afternoon in the hamlet of Lamoureux, which is just across the North Saskatchewan River from Fort Saskatchewan.

STARS air ambulance responded to the scene at 55104 Lamoureux Drive, where a man was taken to University of Alberta Hospital with burns to his head. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

A man was taken to hospital after being burnt in a fire at 55104 Lamoureux Drive near Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. on Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Eric Beck, Global News

RCMP said the blaze was not considered suspicious at this point, but the Gibbons Fire Department was investigating.

The building burnt to the ground, and hours later whisps of smoke could be seen rising off the charred remains of the garage.

Fort Saskatchewan is about 15 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

More to come…

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fort Saskatchewan
Fort Saskatchewan fire
fort saskatchewan fire department
Fort Saskatchewan garage fire
fort saskatchewan rcmp
Garage Fire
Lamoureux
Lamoureux fire
Lamoureux garage fire
RCMP
STARS Air Ambulance

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News