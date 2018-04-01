Man arrested in connection with Montreal apartment fire

A 50-year-old man is in police custody following a fire in an apartment building on Wurtele Street, between Hochelaga and de Rouen Streets, in Montreal’s Ville-Marie borough.

Firefighters requested the assistance of police at around 9:40 a.m. Sunday morning.

The building was evacuated, but there were no reports of injury.

READ MORE: Montreal restaurant target of arson attack for 3rd time in 3 weeks

Of the eight units, two were damaged by smoke and water, and are currently uninhabitable.

Montreal police spokesperson Benoît Boiselle, said preliminary information received by the fire department led them to believe the fire was of a suspicious nature.

READ MORE: Montreal police investigating incident at TMR home as attempted arson

A man was arrested at the scene and taken in for questioning.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Montreal police arson squad.

Wurtele Street was closed for several hours to allow for the investigation.