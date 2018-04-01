Snowfall alerts for interior B.C. highways

Environment Canada has issued snowfall alerts for several interior B.C. highways.

There is potential for heavy snowfall Sunday on the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt and Merritt to Kamloops as well as the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna.

A low pressure system will bring precipitation across southern B.C. with the potential for bands of heavier snow to develop.

There is also a snowfall alert for Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass.

In the Shuswap, heavy snowfall could fall on the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.