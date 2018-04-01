From a chocolate burger to a smartphone shoe, this April Fools’ best prank ads

To commemorate April Fool’s Day, companies around the world are pulling pranks on their customers.

Today also marked the first time in 50 years Easter and April Fool’s Day both fell on April 1st, which won’t happen again for another 50 years. This phenomenon made for some interesting pranks indeed.

Here’s a roundup of today’s best corporate gags on the internet.

Burger King

In an Easter/April Fool’s mash-up, Burger King’s fooled fans with a Chocolate Whopper — but not everyone got the joke.

the NEW chocolate Whopper. coming soon to your local Burger King. maybe. pic.twitter.com/9N1snyYhRX — Burger King (@BurgerKing) March 30, 2018

Little early for April Fool's jokes, isn't it? This IS a joke, right?? 😬😲😒😟 — Tina Hodge (@Crooked_Crafter) March 30, 2018

T-Mobile

T-Mobile claims to have launched the world’s first “smartshoephone” in its April Fool’s YouTube video. The clip shows a high-tech shoe that lets wearers turn the sole into a handset and the laces into headphones.

Google

Imagine if you could remove every bad joke someone ever sent you from your phone instantly — sounds appealing, right? Unfortunately, the fact that such a feature was merely an April Fool’s joke courtesy of Google means that ability probably doesn’t exist yet.

In the meantime, enjoy this gag video from Google and marvel at what might have been.

Google also contributed to the April Fools’ Day fun by launching a new Where’s Wally mini game on Google Maps. For the next week, users will be able to find their way around while simultaneously searching for stripes-clad character Waldo (known as ‘Wally’ in the U.S.).

Netflix

Bright and early Sunday morning, Netflix announced its latest acquisition — not of a company, but rather a person (and a Canadian at that!).

Netflix released a statement Sunday morning announcing that it had acquired the “world-renowned Canadian person, prolific marijuana-doer, and winner of the 2015 MTV Movie Award for ‘Best Kiss,'” Seth Rogen.

The contract would apparently see Rogen transfer full ownership of his personal autonomy over to Netflix Inc., even in the event of his “mysterious and untimely death.”

Rogen gets it right in the clip below. (He really should have read that contract before signing it.)

***EXCLUSIVE: NETFLIX ACQUIRES SETH ROGEN IN UNPRECEDENTED BUSINESS MOVE*** pic.twitter.com/0fgWHJhprh — Netflix US (@netflix) April 1, 2018

Coca-Cola

Haven’t you always wondered what avocado-flavoured Coke would taste like? Um, neither has anyone else.

Coca-Cola announced the release of three new flavours this April Fools’ Day, including avocado, sourdough and charcoal. The company leaked the story to the U.K.’s Sunday Mirror, which ran the gag piece Sunday morning.

The flavours were said to launch under the company’s “Zero Sugar” brand, hoping to capture the tastebuds of the so-called Instagram Generation.

Head and Shoulders

If you love Head and Shoulders shampoo, you’ll love “Head and Shoulders Knees and Toes” combined body wash and shampoo.

The company released an ad for the “new” product on Saturday, and followed it up on Sunday with an ad letting everyone know that “Head and Shoulders Knees and Toes” was nothing more than “flake news.”

🎶Head & Shoulders🎶 We’ll stick to making the world’s #1 shampoo for now. #AprilFools pic.twitter.com/NdDajRVdS3 — Head & Shoulders (@Headshoulders) April 1, 2018

BlaqPaks

Picture a backpack that you don’t have to strap to your back. This April Fools’ Day, bag-maker BlaqPacks introduced us to the Zero-Strap Backpack.

Wearing a jacket with velcro pads, all the user has to do is stick the pack to their back and go about their day. Sure, it might get stolen. But so what?

Heinz

In another Easter-themed April Fools’ Day prank, Heinz mixes chocolate with mayonnaise to create an exciting new combination: chocolate mayonnaise.

Is there a better way to celebrate the joint holiday? We think not.

Logitech

The personal computer and mobile accessories maker came out with a brand-new product this April Fools’ Day — one surely many consumers were waiting for.

Intoducing “Business-Speak Detection” software, more aptly referred to as “BS Detection.”

It analyzes language and alerts you to BS phrases such as “corralling key decisioneers into a real-time thought shower.”

Eager to eliminate the BS from your meetings? If so, be sure to check out Logitech's new Business Speak Detection software, which is now available on all @LogitechVC products. Learn more here: https://t.co/XuumeDrgme. pic.twitter.com/KP2ieuCXRi — Logitech (@Logitech) April 1, 2018

McDonald’s

Is it really a contest if the party putting it on tells you exactly how to win? Well, that’s exactly what the iconic fast-food maker did this April 1st.

Whoever spots the code hidden in the image gets a year of free fries, they explained, adding: “You may want to look on the upper-left corner.”

Sure enough, there it was.