OPP searching for vehicle, two men, following robbery in Oxford County

A recent development has investigators with the Oxford County OPP looking for a vehicle along with two men following an armed robbery in Embro.

On Thursday, police responded to reports of two disguised men with handguns entering a Royal Bank of Canada on Commissioner Street and stealing an undetermined amount of cash.

Police say nobody was hurt during the robbery.

After the men fled in an unknown direction, OPP along with the OPP Canine unit searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspects.

READ MORE: OPP searching for two men following bank robbery in Oxford County

A half hour before the robbery, witnesses observed a black coloured vehicle parked on St. Andrew Street, just west of Argyle Street. Two men matching suspect descriptions exited the vehicle before entering the RBC on Commissioner Street.

The vehicle is described as a newer black four-door Mercedes with tinted windows.

The first suspect is described as Caucasian, average height with a slim build. He was wearing a red Adidas jacket, white hooded sweatshirt, black pants, orange gloves and a black balaclava covering his face.

The second suspect is described as Caucasian, average height with a medium build. He was wearing a black and grey striped sweater, orange shirt, patterned grey pants, blue latex gloves and a black balaclava covering his face.

The investigation is ongoing and OPP are asking anyone who has information or can identify the suspects to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online here.