Stephon Clark police shooting: 22-year-old shot 8 times from behind or the side, autopsy finds
Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old unarmed black man who was shot to death by the Sacramento police in his grandmother’s backyard, was struck eight times by police bullets either from behind or the side, according to an independent autopsy commissioned by his family.
The pathologist who conducted the report concluded that Clark’s death was not instantaneous, taking an estimated three to 10 minutes.
