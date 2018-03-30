Huron County OPP release name in double homicide investigation

A Huron County resident is facing charges in relation to a double homicide that took place Thursday southwest of Wroxeter.

Around 8 a.m. on Thursday, officers from the Huron County OPP responded to a call for assistance at a residence on C Line Road.

Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered two deceased adults, an injured adult female who was then transported to hospital, and a male suspect.

Police arrested the male suspect at the scene without incident. 56-year-old Kevin Carter of Wingham has been charged with two counts of first degree murder.

Carter is scheduled for a video court appearance on April 3.

Police are not releasing any information about the victims at this time, but an investigation is ongoing.

Those with information about the incident are urged to contact the OPP immediately at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).