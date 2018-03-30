Crime
March 30, 2018 2:53 pm

Huron County OPP release name in double homicide investigation

By 980 CFPL

The Huron County OPP is continuing to investigate.

Lars Hagberg/Canadian Press
A A

A Huron County resident is facing charges in relation to a double homicide that took place Thursday southwest of Wroxeter.

Around 8 a.m. on Thursday, officers from the Huron County OPP responded to a call for assistance at a residence on C Line Road.

Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered two deceased adults, an injured adult female who was then transported to hospital, and a male suspect.

READ MORE: One in custody in double-homicide probe near Wroxeter, Ont., says OPP

Police arrested the male suspect at the scene without incident. 56-year-old Kevin Carter of Wingham has been charged with two counts of first degree murder.

Carter is scheduled for a video court appearance on April 3.

Police are not releasing any information about the victims at this time, but an investigation is ongoing.

Those with information about the incident are urged to contact the OPP immediately at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
C Line Road
Double Homicide in Huron County
Huron County
huron county opp
investigation is ongoing
Kevin Carter
Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
Thursday morning double homicide
Wroexeter

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News