Weather
March 30, 2018 2:29 pm

Winter blast hits southern Saskatchewan

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Most of southern Saskatchewan is getting a Good Friday winter blast.

SkyTracker Weather
A A

A blast of winter is hitting parts of Saskatchewan on Good Friday.

Environment Canada says an Alberta clipper is tracking through the southwestern part of the province, bringing snow and gusting winds.

READ MORE: -30 to -40 Easter wind chills for Saskatoon


Story continues below

Officials said five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected as the system moves into the Dakotas.

Up to 15 cm of snow is possible Friday afternoon for a narrow band of the province from the Swift Current area to Rockglen.

The system is also bringing northerly winds of 30 gusting up to 60 km/h.

The combination of snow and strong winds will create poor visibility, especially in open areas.

Conditions are expected to improve Friday evening.

Drivers are being advised to check the Highway Hotline before heading out.

For the latest weather alerts and conditions, download the SkyTracker weather app.

Snowfall warning:

  • Swift Current – Herbert – Cabri – Kyle – Lucky Lake
  • Assiniboia – Gravelbourg – Coronach

Special weather statement:

  • Leader – Gull Lake
  • Shaunavon – Maple Creek – Val Marie – Cypress Hills
  • Moose Jaw – Pense – Central Butte – Craik
  • Estevan – Weyburn – Radville – Milestone

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta Clipper
Assiniboia
Cabri
Central Butte
Coronach
Craik
Cypress Hill
Cypress Hills
Environment Canada
Estevan
Gravelbourg
Gull Lake
Kyle
Leader
Lucky Lake
Maple Creek
Milestone
Moose Jaw
news
Pense
Radville
Rockglen
Sask Weather
Saskatchewan Weather
Shaunavon
Snowfall Warning
Snowfall Warning Saskatchewan
Special Weather Statement
Special Weather Statement Saskatchewan
Swift Current
Val Marie
Weather
Weyburn

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News