Winter blast hits southern Saskatchewan

A blast of winter is hitting parts of Saskatchewan on Good Friday.

Environment Canada says an Alberta clipper is tracking through the southwestern part of the province, bringing snow and gusting winds.

Officials said five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected as the system moves into the Dakotas.

Up to 15 cm of snow is possible Friday afternoon for a narrow band of the province from the Swift Current area to Rockglen.

The system is also bringing northerly winds of 30 gusting up to 60 km/h.

The combination of snow and strong winds will create poor visibility, especially in open areas.

Conditions are expected to improve Friday evening.

Drivers are being advised to check the Highway Hotline before heading out.

Snowfall warning:

Swift Current – Herbert – Cabri – Kyle – Lucky Lake

Assiniboia – Gravelbourg – Coronach

Special weather statement: