March 30, 2018 1:03 pm

ISIS members known for beheading hostages say revoking U.K. citizenship unfair

By Staff The Associated Press

Alexanda Amon Kotey, left, and El Shafee Elsheikh, who were allegedly among four British jihadis who made up a brutal Islamic State cell dubbed "The Beatles," read a news article about themselves during an interview with The Associated Press at a security center in Kobani, Syria, Friday, March 30, 2018. The men said that their home countryÄôs revoking of their citizenship denies them fair trial. ÄúThe BeatlesÄù terror cell is believed to have captured, tortured and killed hostages including American, British and Japanese journalists and aid workers. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

AP Photo/Hussein Malla
Two British members of the Islamic State group who allegedly belonged to a cell notorious for the beheading of hostages in northern Syria say that revoking their citizenship denies them a fair trial.

The two men are thought to be among four members of the ISIS cell dubbed “The Beatles” that are believed to have captured, tortured and killed hostages including American journalists and aid workers.

READ MORE: British ISIS members known as ‘The Beatles’ captured in Syria

They spoke to The Associated Press in an interview from their captivity Friday in northern Syria, the first to a media outlet since their detention. El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Amon Kotey were captured in early January in eastern Syria by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

In the interview, they slammed the “audacity” of the British government for its “illegal” decision to strip their citizenship. They did not admit any involvement in hostage-takings or beheadings.

WATCH: ISIS cell ‘The Beatles’ kill journalist James Foley 

