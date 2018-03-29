China should punish ‘U.S. colony’ Canada over anti-dumping measures: Chinese editorial

China should take “punitive” measures against Canada if new regulations from Ottawa against dumping of aluminum and steel target Beijing, Chinese tabloid Global Times said in an editorial on Friday.

The widely read Global Times is run by the ruling Communist Party’s official People’s Daily, although its stance does not necessarily reflect Chinese government policy.

The editorial excoriated Ottawa for what it characterized as vacillation between the U.S. and China, referring to recent comments made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about steel and aluminum dumping.

READ MORE: China says U.S. opening ‘Pandora’s Box’, could unleash trade ills on world

Canada has “sound trade ties and … no major disputes,” with China, it said.

Canada’s imports of Chinese steel make up a small proportion of its total imports, and it imports nearly no aluminum from China, the editorial said, adding that “Canada is more like a U.S. colony economically.”

However, a “self-seeking and greedy Canada” would be unlikely to cut itself off from the Chinese market completely, it said.

READ MORE: United States imposes more anti-dumping duties on Canadian newsprint

On Tuesday, Trudeau said that Canada will act to prevent the smuggling of cheap steel and aluminum into the North American market.

“By following the U.S. suit, Canada is acting like a crafty merchant. Chinese people used to hold full respect for Western countries. But as their exchanges grow, these countries begin unveiling their selfish and cunning nature,” the editorial said.

“We have professional teams to cope with small countries of this kind,” the editorial said.