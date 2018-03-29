Air Canada says customers who booked hotels using Orbitz may have had data stolen

MONTREAL – Air Canada says some customers who booked hotels through their travel partner Orbitz may have had their personal data stolen.

The company says Orbitz informed it that potentially 2,287 bookings through Air Canada hotel options could have been involved in a data breach of 800,000 records that Orbitz reported on March 20.

At the time, Orbitz refused to reveal if any data belonging to Canadian residents were compromised, saying “we do not share that level of detail.”

Air Canada says the incident did not involve a cyberattack on Air Canada, and that it is no longer using the Orbitz platform that was breached.

The airline says it has reached out to all customers who accessed the Orbitz platform through aircanada.com in 2016 to let them know of the potential breach and the free credit monitoring being offered by Orbitz.

Orbitz says the data potentially exposed includes name, payment card information, date of birth, phone number, email address, physical and/or billing address and gender.