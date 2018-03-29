One in custody in double-homicide probe near Wroxeter, Ont., says OPP

A double-homicide investigation is underway in Huron County after police say two people were found dead on Thursday morning in a residence southwest of Wroxeter, Ont., east of Wingham, Ont.

Officers responded to a 911 call for assistance at an address on C Line Road around 8 a.m., police said. There they located two deceased adults, and an injured adult female who was transported to local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a male was arrested at the scene. In an initial email statement, Huron OPP Const. Jamie Stanley said they anticipated charges would be laid against the man. Later, Stanley said police were investigating the matter as a double-homicide.

Few other details have been made public at this time.

Police said the Huron OPP Crime Unit was continuing to investigate the matter under the direction of Det. Insp. Randy Wright of the OPP’s Criminal Investigation Branch.

In their statement, police said those with information about the incident should contact the OPP immediately at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).