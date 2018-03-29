City of Calgary floats idea of cannabis use ban in public spaces

A city administration report is floating the idea of banning the use of cannabis in public spaces in Calgary.

This would limit cannabis use mostly to private property, such as homes. This goes beyond current provincial and federal regulations.

The report recommends some exemptions to the bylaw, such as for those who use cannabis for medical treatment.

“However, persons who smoke or vape medical cannabis would still be subject to both the proposed Smoking and Vaping Bylaw as well as the provincial cannabis consumption regulations,” the report said.

Another bylaw exemption would be for certain public events. It would follow the same type of rules that govern “beer garden” spaces. However, these “cannabis gardens” would have to be kept separate from actual beer gardens and designated tobacco smoking areas.

“Per provincial regulations, ‘cannabis gardens’ would not allow for the consumption of cannabis where it is sold,” the report said. “Consumers would be required to bring their own cannabis to these events.”

The Community and Protective Services committee will look at the report on April 3.