Joe Biden regrets saying he’d ‘beat the hell’ out of Donald Trump

Former U.S. vice-president Joe Biden regrets saying he would hypothetically “beat the hell” out of Donald Trump had the two been in high school together.

“I shouldn’t have said what I said,” Biden said in an interview with Pod Save America released Wednesday. “I shouldn’t have brought it up again, because I don’t want to get down in the mosh pit with this guy.”

Earlier this month, Biden made the comment during a speech at an anti-sexual assault rally at a Florida university.

“A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ’I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it,’” Biden said. “If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.”

The comment prompted Trump to respond, calling the former vice-president “weak, both mentally and physically.”

“Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault,” Trump tweeted. “He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way.

“Don’t threaten people Joe!” the president tweeted.

This isn’t the first time Biden has made comments about fighting with Trump. He made similar remarks in October 2016.

“The idea that I would actually, physically get into a contest with the president of the United States or anybody else is not what I said, and it is not what this was about, but I should have just left it alone.”

The former vice-president again reiterated that he was suggesting that he would have acted that way if he was in high school and Trump had made crude remarks “in the presence of my sister.”

Biden was referring to the lewd comments Trump had made in a 2005 Access Hollywood recording about grabbing women without their permission.