Donald Trump says ‘crazy’ Joe Biden ‘would go down fast and hard, crying all the way’ in a fight

The president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, responded to Joe Biden, calling the former vice-president “weak, both mentally and physically.”

“Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault,” Trump tweeted Thursday. “He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way.



“Don’t threaten people Joe!” the president tweeted.

Trump’s tweet appears to be in response to a comment Biden made during a speech at an anti-sexual assault rally at a Florida university Tuesday.

Biden told the crowd he would have “beat the hell” out the president if the two were in high school together and Trump had disrespected women.

“A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ’I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it,’” Biden said. “If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.”

Biden added that any guy who disrespected women was “usually the fattest, ugliest SOB in the room.”

This isn’t the first time Biden has made comments about fighting with Trump. He made similar remarks in October 2016.

Trump has faced allegations by multiple women of sexual misconduct. He has denied all allegations made against him.

