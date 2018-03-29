Saskatoon civic services and facility hours for Easter weekend

Here are the civic services, facilities hours and closures for the City of Saskatoon for Good Friday, March 30, and Easter Monday, April 2.

City Hall: Closed Friday and Monday.

Pay parking stations: No payment required on Friday, however vehicles must be moved within the time period shown on meters. Pay parking stations will require payment on Saturday and Monday.

Municipal impound lot: No vehicles will be released to the public.

Saskatoon Public Library: All branches closed.

Landfill: Open between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT.

Garbage and recycling collection: Collection will take place as scheduled.

Civic Conservatory: Closed Friday and Monday.

Remai Modern: Open Friday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.; closed on Monday.

Saskatoon Transit: Will operate with regular Sunday/holiday service on Friday. The customer service centre will be closed Friday but phone lines will be available between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Access Transit: Operating on regular holiday service on both Friday and Monday and trips must be booked in advance as per normal procedures. Customers are reminded that subscriptions do not apply on statutory holidays.

Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo: Open regular hours – zoo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The park will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cosmo Civic Centre: Closed on Friday and Monday.

Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre: Open between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday, with regular hours of operation on Monday.

Lakewood Civic Centre: Open between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday, with regular hours of operation on Monday.

Lawson Civic Centre: Open between 10 a.m. p.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, with regular hours of operation on Monday.

Saskatoon Field House: Open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, with regular hours of operation on Monday.

Shaw Centre: Open between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday, with regular hours of operation on Monday.

Terry Fox Track: Closed on Friday and Monday.