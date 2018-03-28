Royal Saskatchewan Museum hosts activities over Easter break

With Easter break just around the corner, the Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) announced that there will be a great lineup of family-friendly activities planned throughout the week and month.

“The staff at the RSM have organized an educational and entertaining visit for guests of all ages,” Parks, Culture and Sports Minister Gene Makowsky said. “The RSM strives to offer unique experiences through new and innovative programming, services and exhibits and this spring they continue that trend. I hope citizens soon take the opportunity to visit the museum to spend quality time with friends and family and to learn more about our great province.”

The activities include the Megamunch’s Dino Egg Hunt, which is a popular activity that challenges guests to search for “dino eggs” hidden throughout the galleries, record the letter from each egg and unscramble a puzzle to win a prize. This will be the third year since its inception.

Additionally, there will be a display of different egg types in the lobby, a visit to the Paleo Pit which features a colouring table, climbing structure and discovery wall.

The activities will be open daily from March 30 until April 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For a full list of activities planned over the entire month, visit the Royal Saskatchewan Museum website.

The RSM is located at 2445 Albert Street in Regina and is open daily from 9:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.