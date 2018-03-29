Scott Thompson: Comparing the Easter Bunny and Premier Kathleen Wynne

I was struggling to decide what to write today. Should I talk about the Premier Wynne Liberals election budget grocery list, or the Easter Bunny?

Seeing that we’re heading into the Easter long weekend, and frankly I’m tired of the same old politics, let’s go with the Easter Bunny. Maybe we could compare the Easter Bunny and the premier. Hmm?

Both like to hop around from place to place giving out sweet things that are not really good for you. Both bring lots of goodies, despite anyone knowing where they came from, or who pays for them.

Neither really has anything in common with what they’re suppose to represent. Both live in a world of make believe.

I’d better stop, before I make the kids cry, as much as the adults already are.

Have a great holiday weekend everyone!

I hope your time is filled with love, good health, family, friends, and is debate free.

