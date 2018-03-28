Saskatoon bishop regrets pope’s refusal to apologize for residential schools

The Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Saskatoon shared in the disappointment and regret among people learning Pope Francis will not come to Canada to apologize to residential school survivors.

Bishop Mark Hagemoen’s comments come on the heels of the president of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops putting out a letter stating Pope Francis can’t issue an apology for residential schools.

The head of the Saskatoon diocese said he is “sharing the regret that (the pope’s) not coming, as he said, at least not at this time,” Hagemoen said.

The letter to Indigenous Peoples in Canada stated the pope has acknowledged injustices Indigenous people face worldwide.

There was hope in late 2016 that the pope would come to Saskatchewan and deliver an apology for the church’s role in the residential school system.

“I suppose that’s why there has been expressed disappointment here in a bigger way than maybe other parts of Canada,” Hagemoen said.

Almost two-thirds of Canada’s residential schools were run by the Catholic Church.

According to Chief Bobby Cameron of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), the matter isn’t closed.

In an interview with 650 CKOM, he said with lobbying efforts and further communication with Catholic leadership, the pope will have to deliver the apology.

“If it’s not this pope, maybe the next pope. It’s very frustrating,” Cameron said.

Call to action 58 from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) calls for the pope to come to Canada to issue an apology.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau personally requested the gesture during a visit to the Vatican last year.

