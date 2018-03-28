Woman receives life-saving kidney donation after placing ad in Toronto magazine

Jennen Johnson walked into Toronto General Hospital Tuesday ready to complete the final step of a journey to save her own life.

Last November, the 42-year-old was told she needed a new kidney, or she would only have four years left to live.

Instead of depending on the traditional hospital waiting list, she posted an ad in a Toronto magazine pleading for a donor to come forward.

The ad went viral and Christi Nolan of Hamilton responded. It turned out, she was a perfect match.

“She’s an extraordinary human being, she’s doing something that not many others would do,” Johnson told Global News of her donor and new best friend.

The transplant was a success, and both woman are recovering in hospital.

“I did it, and I feel amazing,” said Nolan, who is a 37-year-old yoga instructor.

The women have become close friends and plan on sharing thanksgiving dinner together with both of their families.

Nolan gave Johnson a new kidney, but she also gave Johnson’s 12-year-old daughter a future with her mom in it.

“My daughter was going to be 16 and I’m not going to be here? That was just boggling my mind,” Johnson said, adding that time moving forward no longer involves time running out.