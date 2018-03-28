Donald Trump vows Second Amendment will not be repealed, despite call for it

U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter Wednesday morning and said the Second Amendment will not be repealed.

READ MORE: Donald Trump’s flip-flopping on guns is confusing U.S. lawmakers

The president is making that pledge a day after retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens expressed a different view. Stevens wrote in The New York Times that repealing the Second Amendment would help Congress enact gun control measures.



Story continues below THE SECOND AMENDMENT WILL NEVER BE REPEALED! As much as Democrats would like to see this happen, and despite the words yesterday of former Supreme Court Justice Stevens, NO WAY. We need more Republicans in 2018 and must ALWAYS hold the Supreme Court! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2018

“THE SECOND AMENDMENT WILL NEVER BE REPEALED!” Trump tweeted early Wednesday. “As much as Democrats would like to see this happen, and despite the words yesterday of former Supreme Court Justice Stevens, NO WAY. We need more Republicans in 2018 and must ALWAYS hold the Supreme Court!”

The Supreme Court ruled in 2008 that the amendment lets people own guns for self-defense.

WATCH: Trump says Second Amendment is ‘very, very safe’; takes shot at Clinton