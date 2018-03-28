Old Radio Shows Newstalk770
March 28, 2018 4:00 am
Updated: March 28, 2018 4:15 am

Those Old Radio Shows March 30 & 31

By Radio operator  Global News
A A

Friday, Mar. 30

Hour 1: X Minus 1 – The Seventh Victim Ep. 91     Our Miss Brooks – 1st Show  
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Flight Command    N/A    
Hour 3: Abbott & Costello – The Baseball Player     Have Gun Will Travel – The Outlaw 
Hour 4: The Saint – The Corpse said Ouch     Wild Bill Hickok – Jingles to the Rescue 

Saturday, Mar. 31

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Helping Hand Ep. 51     The Weird Circle – Ghost’s Touch 
Hour 2: Suspense – Lord of the Witch Doctors     FBI in Peace & War – No Insurance 
Hour 3: Red Ryder – Timber Tornado     Escape – A Sleeping Drought 
Hour 4: Amos n’ Andy – Easter Hat     Jack Benny – At the Circus  
Hour 5: The Life of Riley – Giant Easter Bunny     Burns & Allen – Easter Program
Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News