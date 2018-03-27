Donald Trump floats using military budget to pay for border wall
President Donald Trump is floating the idea of using the military’s budget to pay for his long-promised border wall with Mexico.
Trump raised the idea with House Speaker Paul Ryan at a meeting last week, according to a person familiar with the discussion who spoke on condition of anonymity.
And he’s tweeted that building “a great Border Wall” is “all about National Defence” and called to “Build WALL through M!”, meaning the military.
Departments have limited authority to reprogram funds without congressional approval.
Trump threatened to veto the omnibus spending bill last week in part because it didn’t include the $25 billion he wanted to build his wall, one of his top campaign promises.
Trump also insisted he’d make Mexico pay for it. Mexico has refused.
