Donald Trump renews call for wall after U.S. border agent killed

As authorities continue to investigate the apparent attack that killed a border agent in south Texas, U.S. President Donald Trump has taken the opportunity to renew his call for a border wall.

One border agent was killed and another injured Sunday, while they were on patrol near the area of Van Horn, 48 kilometres from the border with Mexico and about 175 kilometres southeast of El Paso, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

After the alleged attack, agent Rogelio Martinez, 36, and his partner were transported to a hospital, where Martinez died. Martinez’s partner, whose name hasn’t been released, is in serious condition, according to a spokesperson.

Elected officials referred to it as an attack, with Trump tweeting Sunday night that “We will seek out and bring to justice those responsible. We will, and must, build the Wall!”



Border Patrol Officer killed at Southern Border, another badly hurt. We will seek out and bring to justice those responsible. We will, and must, build the Wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2017

Jeannette Harper of the FBI’s El Paso field office told the San Antonio Express-News that authorities were still gathering evidence. She said reports that the agents were shot were not true, and the agents were not fired at.

The FBI has taken over the investigation.

On Twitter, Sen. Ted Cruz said the two border agents were “attacked” and also linked the incident to security on the border with Mexico.

Our condolences and prayers go out to the family and friends of Border Patrol Agent Rogelio Martinez, who was killed this morning in the line of duty. pic.twitter.com/izaihfIt2k — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 19, 2017

Since 2003, 38 agents (not including Martinez) have died while working along the border, according to the U.S. Border Patrol website.

— With files from the Associated Press