Donald Trump renews call for wall after U.S. border agent killed
As authorities continue to investigate the apparent attack that killed a border agent in south Texas, U.S. President Donald Trump has taken the opportunity to renew his call for a border wall.
One border agent was killed and another injured Sunday, while they were on patrol near the area of Van Horn, 48 kilometres from the border with Mexico and about 175 kilometres southeast of El Paso, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
READ MORE: Mexico border wall prototypes revealed
After the alleged attack, agent Rogelio Martinez, 36, and his partner were transported to a hospital, where Martinez died. Martinez’s partner, whose name hasn’t been released, is in serious condition, according to a spokesperson.
WATCH: Trump reaffirms commitment to build border wall
Elected officials referred to it as an attack, with Trump tweeting Sunday night that “We will seek out and bring to justice those responsible. We will, and must, build the Wall!”
Jeannette Harper of the FBI’s El Paso field office told the San Antonio Express-News that authorities were still gathering evidence. She said reports that the agents were shot were not true, and the agents were not fired at.
The FBI has taken over the investigation.
READ MORE: Cards Against Humanity buys land to ‘save America’ from Trump’s border wall
On Twitter, Sen. Ted Cruz said the two border agents were “attacked” and also linked the incident to security on the border with Mexico.
Since 2003, 38 agents (not including Martinez) have died while working along the border, according to the U.S. Border Patrol website.
— With files from the Associated Press
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.