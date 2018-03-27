Nova Scotia SPCA giving away dog food to those in need

The Nova Scotia SPCA is hoping to help families in need with free pet food.

On Wednesday, March 28, the SPCA says they will be the recipient of over 31,000 lbs of pet food from PetSmart Charities of Canada’s – Buy a Bag, Give a Meal Program and will be sharing the food with the community and those in need.

“Spring is here, and there are lots of new mouths to feed. The Nova Scotia SPCA wants to ensure all animals, even those in low-income communities across the province have full bellies this season, and thanks to the generosity of PetSmart we have food to share,” Elizabeth Murphy, CEO of the Nova Scotia SPCA said in a news release.

Those interested in receiving a free bag of dog food are asked to visit the Dartmouth Animal Shelter at 5 Scarfe Court on March 28 between 1:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

In addition to inviting community members to the shelter, the SPCA says they will also be loading a number of U-Haul’s with pallets of food and will be making deliveries to organizations across the province that support low-income families.

