London man charged after using broken glass to threaten woman and steal purse, car

A London man is facing multiple charges, including armed robbery, following an incident with a woman in a parking garage.

Around 4:30 p.m. Monday, a 42-year-old woman was walking to her car in a parking garage on Dufferin Avenue near Richmond Street when a man stole her purse, police say.

READ MORE: Driver escapes serious injury after pole from truck smashes vehicle near London, Ont.

Officers say the man approached the woman and threatened her with a piece of broken glass before stealing both her purse and vehicle.

Multiple 911 calls were made by people who had seen the stolen vehicle driving erratically through the city.

Police say those who called helped them locate the vehicle, which they found stopped in the middle of North Centre Road, just north of Fanshawe Park Road around 5 p.m.

The suspect began to reverse slowly and refused to comply with an officer when asked to stop and get out of the stolen car.

After finding the car door locked, an officer broke the window and arrested the accused, police say.

READ MORE: Police investigating second threat against St. Thomas high school

A 21-year-old London man is facing multiple charges, including driving while ability impaired and theft of a motor vehicle.

He is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

The victim was not injured as a result of the robbery.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be sent in online anonymously here.