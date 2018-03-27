Quebec teen celebrates 18th birthday with lottery ticket, hits the jackpot

A Quebec teen who bought a lottery ticket for the first time to celebrate her entry into adulthood has walked away with $1,000 a week for the rest of her life.

READ MORE: U.S. woman won $560M lottery — now she’s suing to stay anonymous

Charlie Lagarde won the grand prize in the Gagnant a Vie lottery.

Loto-Quebec says Lagarde, who hails from a region just southeast of Montreal, was celebrating her 18th birthday with a bottle of champagne and a $4 scratch lottery ticket purchased at a convenience store earlier this month.

Le sourire d'une fille qui s'achète un 1er billet de loterie le jour de ses 18 ans et gagne 1000$ par semaine à vie, ça ressemble à ça! 😁Bravo Charlie! Et on te souhaite de réaliser ton rêve : une carrière à @NatGeo #nosgagnants #gagnantavie pic.twitter.com/X17IaspsSz — Patrice Lavoie (@PatriceLavoie) March 26, 2018

WATCH: Ontario wife surprising husband with $23.3-million lottery win caught on camera

After winning the jackpot, she took a few weeks to decide on whether to accept a lump sum $1 million payout or the $1,000 weekly lifetime annuity.

Lagarde claimed her prize Monday at Loto-Quebec’s head office in Montreal, joined by family and friends.

READ MORE: Ontario man gets half of $6.1M lottery prize after leaving his girlfriend

She told lottery officials she has plans to study photography and hopes to work one day for National Geographic.