Winnipeg hours of operation will vary Easter weekend — here’s a list

With Easter this weekend, many businesses and facilities around Winnipeg will operate on holiday hours.

Here is a quick look at how the holiday affects regular schedules.

Civic offices

Government of Manitoba offices will be closed for the ‘general holiday‘ on Friday. Offices are also closed Monday.

City of Winnipeg offices will be closed Friday and Monday. Click here for full details on hours of operation over the Easter weekend.

3-1-1 services will continue to run around the clock. Residential garbage collection schedules do not change.

The Brady Road landfill and recycling operations will continued to operate for commercial and residential customers throughout the weekend, however, 4R Winnipeg Depots will be closed Friday and Monday.

Winnipeg Transit buses will run on a Sunday schedule on Friday, March 30, however, they will keep to their regular weekday schedule on Monday.

Stores

Area malls will also be observing altered schedules over the weekend.

CF Polo Park, St. Vital Centre and Kildonan Place will all be closed Friday and Sunday, but are open regular hours on Monday.

Most grocery stores will be closed Friday and Sunday.

Attractions

Public attractions around the city will be open over the holiday weekend, including the Children’s Museum and Canadian Museum for Human Rights. CMHR is closed Monday, however.

Assiniboine Park Zoo is open all days, as is the Assiniboine Park Conservatory. Monday will be the final day of operations for the horticultural facility, which has been slated for demolition.

The Manitoba Museum is open Friday through Sunday, but closed Monday.

City of Winnipeg facilities

City of Winnipeg libraries will be closed Friday and Sunday. Most will also be closed Monday. Click here to see a detailed schedule.

Leisure centres will be closed Friday and Monday. Regular hours of operation will be in effect for Saturday and Sunday.

Most city pools will be closed Friday and Monday, with regular programming Saturday and Sunday. The new spring schedule begins Sunday. Click here to find information on a particular facility.