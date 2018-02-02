Recycling just got easier for residents of east Winnipeg

The Panet Road 4R Depot is open for business.

Residents can now drop off items that can be recycled, reused, composted, or resold at the facility at the corner of Panet Road and Mission Street.

“I believe one of the best ways to encourage people to recycle, is to make it convenient,” Jeff Browaty, councillor for North Kildonan said.

“By opening this depot today, residents of northeast Winnipeg have a more convenient way to responsibly dispose of many household items.”

This is the third such depot in the city, along with the ones on Brady Road and Pacific Avenue.

There is no cost to customers using any of the 4R Winnipeg Depots, as long as all of the materials dropped off are recyclable. Straight up garbage is not allowed.

Here is a list of items that are accepted:

scrap metal

large appliances

bicycles

large plastic items

clean timber, lumber and wood

ceramics and porcelain

rubble and masonry

clean fill

tree wood waste

leaf and yard waste

recyclables accepted in the curbside program

electronic waste such as televisions, computers and cell phones

household hazardous waste including household cleaners, paint and propane tanks

batteries

motor oil, filters, and containers

tires

“I’ve been looking forward to this day for a year. I literally can’t wait to use this 4R Depot, so I’ve been saving up for months and I’ve brought my large recycling, my electronic waste as well as some compost to the grand opening, Jason Schreyer, councillor for Elmwood – East Kildonan said.

The original plan calls for up to four 4R Depots in the city but at this point it has yet to be determined if a fourth depot will be required.

Detailed information about City of Winnipeg recycling depots and options is listed on their website.