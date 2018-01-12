Assiniboine Park Conservatory closing

A Winnipeg landmark will soon be history. The Assiniboine Park Conservatory will be closing its doors for good April 2.

The conservancy said the closure is “the necessary next step in the journey of bringing Canada’s Diversity Gardens to life”.

That project is costing $60 million to build.

The conservatory, which is home to a tropical garden, first opened in 1914 and the park said its past its life span.

During announcement that Assiniboine Park Conservatory is closing because it's falling apart, the floor in a nearby room started falling apart. Because of course it did. pic.twitter.com/i5dpH3Oerj — Christian Aumell (@CJOBchristian) January 12, 2018

A feasibility study done in 2002 determined it wouldn’t be practical to try and maintain the building further.

Demolition will start in the spring and when it’s done construction of support green houses for the diversity gardens will begin.

The gardens are currently under construction in the southeast corner of Assiniboine park.