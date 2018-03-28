From tiny treasures to world record specimens, dig into history at CFDC

If you are looking for adventure during Spring Break, or any other time for that matter, set your GPS for the Pembina Valley region and the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre.

The centre, located at 111-B Gilmour Street in Morden, houses a treasure trove of fossils found in the province, including one that holds a Guinness World Record.

Bruce is a Tylosaurus Pembinensis. He belonged to a group of Mosasaurs called the Tylosaurs. He and others like him lived during the late Cretaceous period, approximately 80 million years ago. His fossilized remains were discovered in 1974, north of Thornhill, which is just west of Morden.

Bruce is about 43 feet long from nose to tail, which is about as long as a school bus, making him the longest mosasaur on display in the world.

Fossil dig

It is one of the only places in Canada where you can sign up to participate in an actual fossil dig. In 2017, the CFDC attracted visitors from 47 countries, 38 American states and every Canadian province (and two territories).

People who find fossils should contact the CFDC to have a paleontologist look at it and determine its importance.