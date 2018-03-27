12-year-old boy hit by vehicle, seriously injured

A Nova Scotia boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Riverton, N.S.

According to RCMP, officers responded to a report of a collision on Stellarton Trafalgar Road at approximately 2:30 p.m.

They found that a 12-year-old boy had been struck by a vehicle while he was crossing the road near a school.

The youth was transported to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The vehicle involved in the collision stopped at the scene and neither the driver nor the passenger was injured.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the police say their investigation is ongoing.