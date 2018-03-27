Ministry of Labour investigating after male worker falls off roof at Billy Bishop airport
The Ministry of Labour has been called in after a male worker fell off a roof at Billy Bishop Airport on Tuesday.
Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the airport around 10:15 a.m.
The man was reportedly unconscious when crews arrived.
Toronto paramedics confirmed they attended and treated the man at the scene, but could not provide further details. The victim’s current condition is unknown.
