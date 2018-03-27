Crime
March 27, 2018 12:45 pm

Ministry of Labour investigating after male worker falls off roof at Billy Bishop airport

By Web Writer  Global News

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is pictured on July 26, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michelle Siu

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michelle Siu
A A

The Ministry of Labour has been called in after a male worker fell off a roof at Billy Bishop Airport on Tuesday.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the airport around 10:15 a.m.

The man was reportedly unconscious when crews arrived.

Toronto paramedics confirmed they attended and treated the man at the scene, but could not provide further details. The victim’s current condition is unknown.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Billy Bishop Airport
Crime
Industrial Accident
Ministry of Labour
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News