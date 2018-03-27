Sports
BCHL Penticton Vees season ends following loss to Trail Smoke Eaters

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

The BCHL Trail Smoke Eaters are moving on in the Interior Division finals after a win of their series against the Penticton Vees.

The Penticton Vees lost 4-2 in game 7 of their playoff series against the Trail Smoke Eaters Monday night.

Penticton went into the playoffs in first place, Trail was in fourth.

Trail’s Andre Ghantos opened up scoring halfway through the first period. Braeden Tuck widened Trail’s lead to 2-0 before the end of the period, a goal made on a power play when Penticton was penalized for having too many men on the ice.

Ross Armour would score twice more for the Smoke Eaters.

Penticton goals came from Wyatt Sloboshan in the second and Kenny Johnson in the third.

Trail won despite being outshot by Penticton 39-29.

The Vees have now been eliminated from the BCHL playoffs.

Trail meets the Wenatchee Wild in Round 3 of the BCHL Interior Division finals.

The Wild eliminated the Vernon Vipers Saturday.

