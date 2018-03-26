Armstrong flood threat eases

With water levels dropping, Armstrong is breathing a sigh of relief that the flood threat has subsided.

However, the relief could be short-lived with a heavy snowpack looming.

Armstrong’s Meighan Creek jumped its banks after heavy rainfall and snow melt at lower elevations on Friday.

Water had seeped into places it didn’t belong, including the lower floor of an assisted living facility.

Residents there had to be moved upstairs as the lower level became unlivable.

The city declared a state of emergency.

However, on Monday, roughly 72 hours later, the creek level had dropped substantially and it’s clear Armstrong has been given a bit of a reprieve.

The city’s now in the process of rescinding the emergency order.

However, the break could be temporary with the snow pack at above average levels.

“This is only March and the upper elevations haven’t started to melt yet so I think we are in for a couple months of being very cautious, careful and [planning] for more flooding,” May Chris Pieper said.

Some residents are preparing with sandbags, including Kathy Murray who lives on a flood-prone street. She doesn’t want to be caught off guard by encroaching flood water like last year.

“We are really concerned about what happens when the thaw comes,” Murray said.

How that thaw plays out will determine whether the community is in for more flooding.

“If we can have a slow runoff, we will be okay,” Pieper said.

The city said it’s taking preventative measures by maintaining creeks and culverts and it’s urging residents to take precautions as well – just in case.